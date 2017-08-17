The OnePlus 5 camera is finally good: 4K video stabilization! (Video)
The OnePlus 5 was supposed to be the 2013-founded Chinese company’s best smartphone to date, capable of taking on the iPhone 7 Plus dual camera greatness at a significantly lower price point, with all the RAM you could ever need, a premium albeit unoriginal design and just all-around awesome specs.
But while the bang for buck is undoubtedly solid, there may have been too many controversies over (unacknowledged) hardware flaws, software bugs, dubious promotional practices and benchmark manipulation for the OP5 to reach its full box-office potential.
What if it’s not too late, though? OnePlus has already updated the software of its newest flagship device multiple times to take care of various stability issues and, most recently, add 4K video recording EIS in tow.
That’s electronic image stabilization, for those not familiar with mobile photography lingo, and according to our own camera specialist, it makes a world of difference for the phone’s super-high-resolution video-capturing clarity.
Now, this software stabilization technique is generally considered inferior to hardware optical image stabilization (OIS), but in some cases, it’s about as useful in real-world scenarios where you might need a decent processing trick to smooth out a “shaky mess.”
Juan Bagnell is happy, nay, overjoyed to report that’s the case both for the OnePlus 5’s main rear camera and that secondary zoom-producing lens. It’s truly rare to see such a drastic performance improvement from a “minor” OS update, and OnePlus definitely deserves all the praise… for a change.