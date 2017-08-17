The Galaxy Note 8 is right ahead of us, so it’s time to collect our thoughts and talk about the whole package before we trip over to New York City to see it Unpacked.

We’ll debrief on that, the Nokia 8 and the accessibility needs you might not be aware when it comes to smartphones, smartwatches and the world around us. AARP’s SVP of Marketing Jody Holtzman joins us, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on August 17th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 266

RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download (coming soon)

Recording Date

August 17, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Sponsor

eero, a distributed Wi-Fi system that can expand your modem’s coverage. It’s just as easy as placing it on a flat surface and plugging it into your modem.

The new 2nd-gen eero now has tri-band capabilities with a third 5GHz radio. Low-power smart home appliances such as doorbells and thermostats can also reach eero through a Thread frequency. All of this while delivering twice the speed of the original.

The eero Beacon, which can act as a mesh to help distribute the signal, just needs to be plugged into power to work and is more powerful and smaller than the original eero.

You can get free overnight shipping if you decide to purchase an eero yourself! Go to eero.com and enter offer code “POCKETNOW” at checkout. Thanks to eero for sponsoring this episode of the #PNWeekly!

News Summary

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.

Galaxy Note 8

Here we are: the event’s next Wednesday and while Korean availability may not ramp up until mid-September, the US could get it as early as the day after.

We should expect 6GB of RAM standard, storage options of up to 256GB, the same 10nm processors as were on the Galaxy S8, a telephoto dual-camera system, maybe perhaps a little Force Touch and, oh yes, that S Pen. All of this is, supposedly, going to produce a powerful phablet for media consumption.

Are consumers ready to drop the notion of a phone that will easily catch on fire? Well, maybe not just yet.

Accessibility

Smartphones and your health: let’s evaluate where we are when it comes to mobile tech addressing the accessibility needs of many varied populations.

•

See you soon!