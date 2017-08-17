People from Port Pirie to Perth are scratching their heads at McDonald’s trying to figure out why the fast food chain has used an iPhone 8 mock-up to promote a deal on its mobile ordering app.

The deal — for 25 percent off the next mobile order — was detailed in an email which featured the app inside of a render widely credited to artist Benjamin Geskin.

It’s not clear why Macca’s opted to use this art instead of using a current-generation model. The company told 9to5Mac, though, that it did not contact Geskin when creating the email.

The pictures themselves presume a full-fascia display with a cut-out at top for the earpiece and an assortment of sensors. Software-wise, signal strength and battery statuses flank the equipment bay while the main content of the display is below that bar.