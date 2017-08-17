The main specifications and key selling points of Samsung’s impending Galaxy Note 8 have been revealed by the world’s most trustworthy mobile leaker quite some time ago, with several inside stories, unauthorized photoshoots and benchmark visits pretty much etching everything in stone since then.

But technically, nothing’s official until the smartphone-producing heavyweight champion makes it official in New York City next week, so it’s nice to get even more concrete corroboration of select rumored features.

The latest leak comes straight from the horse’s mouth, consisting of a number of very official-looking Australian marketing materials. The so far secretive new S Pen joining the Note 8 to stores is detailed on one page of the promotional pamphlet, although the claimed upgrades are a bit vague to build a lot of hype.

The enhanced stylus accessory is billed as Samsung’s “most natural, pressure-sensitive” one yet, with GIF-sharing and Screen-off Memo functionality that’s actually been introduced with previous S Pen generations.

The big novelty, of course, is a dual camera setup with OIS and 2x (not 3, alas) optical zoom, as well as Dual Pixel Sensor technology and f/1.7 aperture. That’s slightly less impressive than the f/1.6 number of LG V30’s two rear-facing snappers, though Samsung often gets the most out of its image sensors, no matter the resolution or other theoretical aspects.

A quick rundown of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 characteristics on another leaflet page also mentions a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display, iris recognition, IP68 water and dust resistance, and fast wireless charging. No surprises, no mysteries, no question marks. Six days to go.