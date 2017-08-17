It’s probably safe to say AT&T’s highly anticipated launch of the DirecTV Now streaming service last year didn’t go exactly as planned, opening the door to some expert T-Mobile mockery and Hulu counter-promotion.

But the live TV and on-demand platform has made gradual, steady progress in stability, as well as subscriber numbers, over the past few months, with various discounts and freebies constantly incentivizing new users.

The latest deal aiming to attract people who haven’t tried out AT&T’s Netflix and conventional cable TV-contending product yet basically takes the long-running Roku Premiere gift to the next level.

All you need to do is sign up for a 3-month DirecTV Now prepaid subscription, and with no other strings attached, new customers qualify for a complimentary 32GB Apple TV per account.

That’s a hefty $149 value, even though Cupertino’s 1080p-limited fourth-generation digital media player is likely looking at a long overdue 4K-enabled sequel this fall. The special offer isn’t entirely new, coming back from a substantial hiatus after debuting alongside the actual DirecTV Now service in late November 2016.

While it was listed as a physical store exclusive on the wireless carrier’s community forums for a short time, the promo seems to have rapidly expanded to online channels and the DirectTV Now application.

You’ll obviously want to hurry, as Apple TV supplies are limited, and in case you’re wondering, yes, you can combine this offer and that other cool discount for DirecTV Now/AT&T unlimited service adoption.