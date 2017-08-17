AT&T and Sprint offering free calls to Spain through August 19

At press time, 13 people are dead and over 100 people have been injured after a van barreled into the Las Ramblas pedestrian district in Barcelona this afternoon, local time. Catalonian law enforcement say they have foiled a second possible event in what was characterized as a terrorist plot. Furthermore, another explosion that happened yesterday in the city’s vicinity, which took one life, was linked to the overall scheme. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

All of a sudden, it’s become an extremely tense time in the region as residents have been told to exercise extra vigilance in the coming days as the nation mourns the dead.

As the Spanish city happens to be a tourist magnet, there are families, friends and tour managers in the United States that are looking to check in and cope with the situation. That means expensive international calls. But for those on AT&T and Sprint, subscribers can call for free for the next few days.

In AT&T‘s case, calls and texts made to Barcelona area numbers between August 17 and August 19 local time will have their costs either waived or credited. Sprint, on the other hand, is waiving voice and SMS charges to the entirety of Spain through August 19 for all subscribers on its own-brand service as well as Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile.

T-Mobile and Verizon have yet to publicly announce a waiver program.