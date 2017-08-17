Asus ZenFone 4 family includes Pro, Selfie, Selfie Pro, Max and Max Pro variants
As always, the ZenFone family is all over the place, aiming to please everybody but unnecessarily jumbling names, features and target audiences.
Even after a number of accidental, detailed appearances on official regional websites, as well as a completely random launch in Russia of a ZenFone 4 Max variant, we’re finding it extremely difficult to understand this extensive Asus ZenFone 4 lineup.
What’s crystal clear is the ZenFone 4 Pro leads the pack in raw system speed, “luxury” design and “unparalleled mobile photography experience.” Powered by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 835 processor, the Full HD 5.5-incher rocks a premium aluminum unibody construction, with “diamond-cut” metal edges and 2.5D-curved Gorilla Glass protection front and back for enhanced durability.
But the key selling point of the Taiwanese OEM’s latest flagship model is a dual rear camera system like no other, composed of an “industry-leading” main Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 16MP lens supporting 2X optical zoom and 10X total zoom. Other super-high-end features include a PDAF selfie shooter with f/1.9 aperture, 6GB RAM, 3600mAh battery capacity and stereo speakers.
The “regular” Asus ZenFone 4, meanwhile, downgrades processing power to your choice of a Snapdragon 630 or 660 silicon, with either 4 or 6GB RAM in tow, a respectable 3300mAh battery and slightly humbler dual rear-facing cams.
As their names suggest, the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro switch the marketing focus from “conventional” photography to high-resolution self-portraits and 120-degree super-wide-angle “wefies.”
Their front-facing dual cams differ in both resolution and advanced technology, with the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro capable of producing mind-blowing 24MP selfies and recording 4K UHD “selfie videos.”
As for the ZenFone 4 Max and 4 Max Pro, their main goal is keeping the lights on for days in a row, not just hours, or even charging other devices. In addition to a massive 5000mAh battery, they also have dual rear cameras going for them, solid metal and glass combinations and up to 4GB RAM.
Unveiled in Taiwan earlier today, the confusing ZenFone 4 family is still without release dates and price tags, both domestically and internationally.