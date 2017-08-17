As always, the ZenFone family is all over the place, aiming to please everybody but unnecessarily jumbling names, features and target audiences.

Even after a number of accidental, detailed appearances on official regional websites, as well as a completely random launch in Russia of a ZenFone 4 Max variant, we’re finding it extremely difficult to understand this extensive Asus ZenFone 4 lineup.

What’s crystal clear is the ZenFone 4 Pro leads the pack in raw system speed, “luxury” design and “unparalleled mobile photography experience.” Powered by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 835 processor, the Full HD 5.5-incher rocks a premium aluminum unibody construction, with “diamond-cut” metal edges and 2.5D-curved Gorilla Glass protection front and back for enhanced durability.

But the key selling point of the Taiwanese OEM’s latest flagship model is a dual rear camera system like no other, composed of an “industry-leading” main Sony IMX362 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 16MP lens supporting 2X optical zoom and 10X total zoom. Other super-high-end features include a PDAF selfie shooter with f/1.9 aperture, 6GB RAM, 3600mAh battery capacity and stereo speakers.

The “regular” Asus ZenFone 4, meanwhile, downgrades processing power to your choice of a Snapdragon 630 or 660 silicon, with either 4 or 6GB RAM in tow, a respectable 3300mAh battery and slightly humbler dual rear-facing cams.

As their names suggest, the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro switch the marketing focus from “conventional” photography to high-resolution self-portraits and 120-degree super-wide-angle “wefies.”

Their front-facing dual cams differ in both resolution and advanced technology, with the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro capable of producing mind-blowing 24MP selfies and recording 4K UHD “selfie videos.”

As for the ZenFone 4 Max and 4 Max Pro, their main goal is keeping the lights on for days in a row, not just hours, or even charging other devices. In addition to a massive 5000mAh battery, they also have dual rear cameras going for them, solid metal and glass combinations and up to 4GB RAM.

Unveiled in Taiwan earlier today, the confusing ZenFone 4 family is still without release dates and price tags, both domestically and internationally.