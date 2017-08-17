Despite stellar revenue and profit results reported by Apple for this year’s April – June quarter (by the company’s own Q2 standards, at least), Samsung completely hogged the spotlight, crushing internal financial records and making more money than its arch-rival all in all.

Boosted by the Galaxy S8’s predictable success and a sturdy low to mid-end product portfolio, the chaebol unsurprisingly came out on top in both global and US smartphone volumes. But you can’t win them all, as according to the latest Strategy Analytics research, Apple managed to retain its domination in a particular section of the far-reaching mobile device war.

Just like between January and March 2017, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were the world’s most popular handsets during the second calendar year. Their sales numbers obviously declined sequentially, from 21.5 and 17.4 million units to 16.9 and 15.1 mil.

But that was still enough to keep the Galaxy S8 and S8+ at bay with relative ease, which is certainly a positive thing for Apple, given the somewhat advanced age of the Cupertino company’s 2016 flagships and their arguable lack of major upgrades over 2015 models.

The GS8 duo, meanwhile, radically changed the look of the S7 and S7 Edge, launching this very quarter with pretty great fanfare. Their total 19 million unit shipments are by no means a disappointing score, but with 10.2 and 9M for the S8 and S8 Plus respectively, there really was no contest for gold and silver.

Well behind the top four high-enders, you have the entry-level Xiaomi Redmi 4A in fifth place overall worldwide, at 5.5 million units and 1.5 percent market share. No wonder the Chinese OEM had such a remarkable recent 90 days.