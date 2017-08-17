How can we possibly still recommend a Windows 10 Mobile-powered device when even Microsoft seems to have completely abandoned the OS that never could get close to the market share numbers of Android or iOS?

It’s easy, really, given the hardware specifications of the Alcatel Idol 4S currently going for just $224.99 on Amazon. Those include a bright 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, rapidly aging but still-respectable Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3000 mAh battery purportedly good for up to 800 minutes of uninterrupted talk time.

With a swanky 2.5D curved glass body and metallic frame, the Idol 4S that Europeans are still waiting to launch under an alternative Idol 4 Pro name also sports a decently capable 21MP rear-facing camera and 8MP LED flash-enhanced selfie shooter.

But “VR in the Box” support may actually be the key selling point here, especially at that incredibly low new price point. However useless you might find the Windows 10 Mobile experience, it’s pretty amazing to be able to get both a solid phone and a pair of virtual reality goggles at 225 bucks.

Granted, T-Mobile came relatively close to Amazon’s latest killer deal way back in February, before prematurely discontinuing its version of the handset in April, but this time you’re looking at total GSM network freedom as well. Also, a standard manufacturer warranty, since TCL sells the product itself, with Amazon handling order fulfillment. Oh, and did we mention the Alcatel Idol 4S is Continuum-enabled to “work like a PC without the PC price”? Admit it, it’s a sweet bargain.