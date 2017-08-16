There’s a very good reason Samsung has just managed to halt Intel’s uninterrupted 24-year winning streak in the chip-making arena, as well as why the chaebol looks set to retain the crown at least through the end of the year.

The world’s number one smartphone vendor is also constantly at the forefront of innovation when it comes to both DRAM solutions and flash memory. The Korean tech giant’s latest breakthrough in the latter field is called the Portable SSD T5, “elevating data transfer speeds to the next level.”

Namely, you’re looking at up to 540 MB/s rates from a solid-state drive the size of a business card. Smaller, even, at 74 x 57.3 mm, with a conventional smartphone-rivaling thickness of 10.5 mm and a total weight of only 51 grams.

In contrast, Apple’s iPhone SE, one of the last semi-popular compact handsets around, tips the scales at a “massive” 113 grams while measuring 123.8 and 58.6 mm in height and width respectively. That’s how portable and pocketable this SSD T5 is.

It’s also compatible with any USB Type-C or Type A-equipped device, including PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets, even carrying both kinds of cables out the box to ensure you can easily connect anything to its USB-C port.

Sporting “metal minimalism”, with a “rounded unibody” that “fits comfortably in the palm of your hand”, the Samsung Portable SSD T5 packs 250 and 500GB storage capacity in “alluring blue” or 1 and 2TB in a “deep black” aluminum finish.

Recommended pricing ranges from a reasonable $130 all the way up to a prohibitive $800, and all versions of the blazing fast, crazy small SSD offer 3-year limited warranties and optional password protection with AES 256-bit hardware encryption. Oh, and the “solid” body handles drops from up to 2 meters high. It truly sounds like the perfect device to hoard digital content that doesn’t fit on your phone and rapidly transfer it back and forth.