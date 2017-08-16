It’s not exactly a convenient time for the words “Samsung,” “Note,” “battery,” and “recall” to come together again when we’re literally a week away from the Galaxy Note 8 launch — that event itself will draw the requisite reminder that, yes, the Galaxy Note 7 had to be recalled late last year for having batteries prone to immolation.

But Samsung has had to issue a (voluntarily) recall through the US Consumer Product Safety Commission today regarding a Galaxy Note device — specifically, we’re talking about 10,200 refurbished Note 4 units. They were shipped by FedEx between December 2016 through April of this year and fulfilled by AT&T as replacement units approved through its device insurance program.

Now, we’re really talking about the batteries in these devices and not the phones. Apparently, those batteries were made by a third-party and are considered counterfeit — Samsung would not be able to claim liability for burns and related damages if one of those cells did malfunction.

Fortunately, as the Note 4 was the last major Note model to allow for user-replaceable batteries, FedEx will notify owners and send along a free replacement power pack marked by a green dot. They’ll also get a box to send away the bad battery. In the meantime, you shouldn’t use the device with that bad battery inside.

Samsung Electronics sent along a further statement to The Verge that put the whole issue squarely on FedEx Supply Chain.