Refurbished AT&T Galaxy Note 4 being recalled for counterfeit batteries
It’s not exactly a convenient time for the words “Samsung,” “Note,” “battery,” and “recall” to come together again when we’re literally a week away from the Galaxy Note 8 launch — that event itself will draw the requisite reminder that, yes, the Galaxy Note 7 had to be recalled late last year for having batteries prone to immolation.
But Samsung has had to issue a (voluntarily) recall through the US Consumer Product Safety Commission today regarding a Galaxy Note device — specifically, we’re talking about 10,200 refurbished Note 4 units. They were shipped by FedEx between December 2016 through April of this year and fulfilled by AT&T as replacement units approved through its device insurance program.
Now, we’re really talking about the batteries in these devices and not the phones. Apparently, those batteries were made by a third-party and are considered counterfeit — Samsung would not be able to claim liability for burns and related damages if one of those cells did malfunction.
Fortunately, as the Note 4 was the last major Note model to allow for user-replaceable batteries, FedEx will notify owners and send along a free replacement power pack marked by a green dot. They’ll also get a box to send away the bad battery. In the meantime, you shouldn’t use the device with that bad battery inside.
Samsung Electronics sent along a further statement to The Verge that put the whole issue squarely on FedEx Supply Chain.
FedEx Supply Chain is conducting this recall of non-genuine Samsung batteries as some of them are counterfeit. The refurbishment program was managed by FedEx Supply Chain and operated independently of Samsung. Any affected owners should contact FedEx Supply Chain at 1-800-338-0163 or go online at www.exchangemybattery.com for more information.