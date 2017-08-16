Google fixes critical Android 7.1.1 bugs at last, restarts original Nexus 6 update
Co-developed by Google and Motorola, originally released way back in November 2014 and discontinued at the end of 2015, the Nexus 6 is arguably outdated by high-end smartphone standards from a number of standpoints right now.
Its single 13MP rear-facing camera and 2MP front shooter are absolute featherweights compared to the super-complex photographic solutions of 2017 flagships and even mid-rangers, while the Snapdragon 805 processor has already gotten three sequels.
But one thing loyal N6 owners were probably counting on was their software staying nice, smooth and modern several years into their “pure Android” adventure. Plagued by more bugs than we care to remember ever since the massive 6-incher received its first major over-the-air OS update, this unfortunately reached peak system instability a good few months back.
Shortly after the original Nexus 6 finally moved to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, users were prompted to switch back to platform build 7.0, which initially looked like an innocent albeit embarrassing mistake.
Only that wasn’t the case, and Google was willfully pushing an Android 7.0 “update” again due to critical 7.1 glitches. Now it seems like all is well with the latest OS version at long last, and Nexus 6 users on 7.0 can “improve the performance and stability” of their devices with a proper, fully working Android 7.1 upgrade. Let’s hope it’s not too little, too late, given the proximity of O’s public launch. But hey, it’s not like the N6 will ever get Oreo (?) goodies anyway.