In Android manufacturers’ never-ending quest to expand the term “selfie” into something that can apply to a group self-portait, Nokia has coined the term “bothie” in its efforts to market its latest smartphone, the Nokia 8. The company launched the phone, made with the help of brand licensee HMD Global, in London today.

In addition to the specs you see above, there’s USB 3.1 spec on the Type-C connector, a headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 and splash-proofing with an IP54 rating, but not outright water resistance.

Back to the “bothie” aspect as the company made haste in talking up the centerpiece of the camera app: Dual-Sight photos and video which can be used for recorded clips or livestreaming direct to Facebook Live or YouTube. Feeds from the main, optically-stabilized sensor at the back and the selfie camera at front are used for a split-screen view of the user’s current situation.

It sure helps that German lens maker Zeiss blew glass for the lenses on these snappers. Also, Nokia’s OZO Audio recording solution with “Hollywood technology” can be used to give 360-degree sound to the moving picture experience.

One key promise we’re looking after is “pure Android” — no bloatware on the device and timely Android version updates. Unlike what we’ve been thinking with recent benchmark leaks, the phone won’t launch with Android 8.0, but it is on one of the latest OEM builds, Android 7.1.1.

The much-awaited flagship phone model from the Finnish brand will be available in Europe from September at an “average” retail price of €599 and will come in Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel. Those variants will feature 64GB of flash storage standard while a special Polished Blue will come with 128GB.