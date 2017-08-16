Android

Less blue, more circles for Facebook app in new look

Facebook is updating its design language to feature more outline icons, more room for the GUI to breathe and attention to content.

Viewing posts, identifying elements have been condensed — that obnoxious blue bar at the top telling you that it’s “Chris’s Post” you’re looking at will shrink away. Comments have been placed into bubbles for better attenuation. The hit boxes for Like, Comment and Share actions have been enlarged.

Link previews now take the entire width of the screen and emphasize the publisher, a token measure for media awareness in the pervasive “fake news” environment.

Also, circular profile pictures. Because we really need those, Twitter.

The design change is in the roll-out stage right now and is expected to last for weeks.

