Invites out for likely Huawei Mate 10 event

In accordance with rumors, Huawei has officially notified the press to Save the Date of Monday, October 16, for a press conference — likely to launch its Mate 10 smartphone. The event will be held in Munich at 2pm local time. It’s not yet clear if a livestream will be provided.

The picture you see above clearly has the number “10” in the background, along with the text “Meet the device worth waiting for.”

The Mate 10 is said to feature a 2:1 LCD display from Japan Display, Inc., a powerful set of silicon and may cost more than $600 in China — not a common watermark for even Huawei’s flagships, let alone flagships from other Chinese OEMs.

