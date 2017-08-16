Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Google Home and how you can now make phone calls from it. Then we talk about the Huawei Mate 10 and the event planned for October. The Apple Watch Series 3 and the purpose for its possible LTE connectivity. Then we talk about the Essential Phone now that we finally have an official launch date. We end today’s show talking about the Google Pixel 2 and how it might only have certain features compared to its larger sibling.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Free Google Home voice calls roll out, benefits for Google Voice and Project Fi users
Invites out for likely Huawei Mate 10 event
Apple Watch Series 3 may only use LTE for data, not calls
Unlocked Essential Phone will finally ship ‘within 7 days’, Sprint launch could also happen this Friday
“Edge Sense” will become “Active Edge” on HTC-made Google Pixel 2

