Ubiquiti Networks typically makes internet propagation solutions for enterprise purposes — in other words, it’s the reason why the Wi-Fi works at this party joint. But it’s also come out of the blue with what’s supposed to be a fashion piece that can livestream this party in action.

FrontRow is a medallion that can be clipped to a lanyard, necklace or any kind of chain or loop. It has a circular screen and a built-in 8-megapixel camera with optical stabilization and an extremely wide field of view, multiple microphones and a speaker for quick and dirty playback. There’s also a camera on the flip side of the device, perhaps for the few times you’d want to hold up the puck that weighs in at a light 55 grams. Data and charging go through USB 3.0 spec and a reversible Type-C port. The device has Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi ac radios.

The two main purposes of it is to capture what’s going around you at chest level. The embedded battery on the device should last through a 16-hour Story Mode time lapse or up to 110 minutes of 1080p livestreaming fed to Facebook Live, Twitter or YouTube. Beyond some initial setup — FrontRow links to iOS or Android — and the toggling on and off, the snapping and recording process should be a hands-free one.

The device is available on FrontRow.com in a Jet Black color right now for $399 with overnight shipping included. A Rose Gold color is expected out soon and Amazon is also set to carry the device.