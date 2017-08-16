Android

FrontRow is a medallion on a necklace you wear for livestreaming

Overview
Processor

"Quad-core"

Screen Size

1.96 inch LTPS round
640 x 572 (~437 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage

Camera/s

Main: 8MP @ f/2.2 aperture, 148° FoV w/ OIS
Rear: 5MP @ f/2.0, 85° FoV

Full HD video

Battery

Rated for:
50 hours standy
Near 2 hours for video recording/livestreaming

Fast Charging

Release Date

August 15th, 2017

Weight

55 grams

Operating System

Android

Ubiquiti Networks typically makes internet propagation solutions for enterprise purposes — in other words, it’s the reason why the Wi-Fi works at this party joint. But it’s also come out of the blue with what’s supposed to be a fashion piece that can livestream this party in action.

FrontRow is a medallion that can be clipped to a lanyard, necklace or any kind of chain or loop. It has a circular screen and a built-in 8-megapixel camera with optical stabilization and an extremely wide field of view, multiple microphones and a speaker for quick and dirty playback. There’s also a camera on the flip side of the device, perhaps for the few times you’d want to hold up the puck that weighs in at a light 55 grams. Data and charging go through USB 3.0 spec and a reversible Type-C port. The device has Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi ac radios.

The two main purposes of it is to capture what’s going around you at chest level. The embedded battery on the device should last through a 16-hour Story Mode time lapse or up to 110 minutes of 1080p livestreaming fed to Facebook Live, Twitter or YouTube. Beyond some initial setup — FrontRow links to iOS or Android — and the toggling on and off, the snapping and recording process should be a hands-free one.

The device is available on FrontRow.com in a Jet Black color right now for $399 with overnight shipping included. A Rose Gold color is expected out soon and Amazon is also set to carry the device.

Via
Android Police
Source
FrontRow
Posted In
Android, iOS, Wearables
