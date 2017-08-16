Android

Free Google Home voice calls roll out, benefits for Google Voice and Project Fi users

Google Assistant is now able to make and take hands-free calls over Wi-Fi with the Google Home smart speaker.

The feature, first announced in May, is available to all owners, though general usage will be limited as the number associated with users’ particular Google Home devices will be unknown for the meantime. Call recipients will see “No Caller ID” or “Unknown” on their identification system. If you use a traditional carrier, you’ll be able to associated your number by the end of the year.

If you use Google Voice or Project Fi, though, you do have the ability right now to tie your number to your Google Home. You can also toggle whether or not you want to be identified if you’re making a call.

Keep in mind that 911 calls will not be supported, but all others from and to the United States and Canada will be. And since Google Home is supposed to recognize your voice, it will recognize which “Dad” you want to call when you say “call Dad,” rather than your roommate or significant other.

