eBay seller has LG Watch Style at $107.99 for a limited time

If you’re interested in getting into Android Wear where others have not, you could exploit a terrific deal on eBay on the Google-sanctioned LG Watch Style while supplies last.

The Bluetooth-only AW2.0 smartwatch has a full retail price of $249 which, for the time being, is itself been cut down at the Google Store to $199. Okay, that’s well and good, but we could do better — much better.

It seems that eBay retail seller mobilepros1 STILL has a deal going on for the Watch Style. We reported on it weeks ago, but the deal seems to have intensified over time. Back then, the going price for the Watch Style was $139.99. It’s now down to $134.99 or 46 percent off MSRP. And, for a limited time, it has an active promo code for back-to-school shoppers: “PSCHOOL20” for 20 percent off. That would take the device down to $107.99 — that’s a stunning 57 percent off.

303 units have been sold at press time with 100 percent buyer satisfaction and there’s free 3 to 5 business day shipping with a 30-day money back guarantee, though you’d have to foot shipping and a 15 percent restocking fee.

Still, it’s not bad to try out for a lark…