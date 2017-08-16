Maintaining his reputation as the mobile industry’s most prolific (and trustworthy) leaker, Evan Blass probably can’t rest until every single color option of the impending Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is showcased in public ahead of the phone’s official announcement next week.

Known on Twitter as @evleaks, the worst nightmare of so many would-be secretive smartphone makers has already rendered the black and gold Note 8 in great detail and flawless quality, also revealing the “next big thing’s” specs and features in full.

Today’s the day we finally get to check out that lovely-sounding “Deep Blue” coat of paint as well, although the most important part of the stylish device isn’t exposed… just yet. Something tells us unauthorized images of the sea-inspired back and sides will also surface on the web before long, but for the time being, let’s focus on what catches the eye here.

While the super-slim screen bezels of this latest Galaxy Note 8 variant, like all other versions, are painted black, a hint of blue appears to radiate from the concealed rear cover and curves of the premium gadget, looking decidedly darker, “deeper” and sharper than the S8’s “Coral Blue” glow.

That matching S Pen in the foreground is also positively dreamy, and all we can hope now is wide, speedy “Deep Sea Blue” availability. Not that speedy, but a late September launch in as many global markets as possible would definitely be nice.