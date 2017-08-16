Apple Watch Series 3 may only use LTE for data, not calls

If you’re looking to go completely without a smartphone while on a two-mile run or even a short run of errands, be sure that you absolutely don’t need to make or take calls with your Apple Watch Series 3.

The latest word from KGI Securities’s Apple analyst, Ming-chi Kuo, is that the first Apple Watch to feature an LTE modem will only use it for data — no network calls. Kuo also sees an eSIM being used in the device to save space that a removable SIM tray would require. These projections come hot off the heels of his claims that LTE and non-LTE models will be sold in their traditional 38mm and 42mm case sizes.

In the midst of legal wrangling with Qualcomm over patent licenses, Apple has chose that company over Intel to provide the modem, claiming its power efficiency and size to its benefit.

The analyst also has a hunch that Apple will not be able to provide a contiguous experience for an Apple Watch paired with an Android phone, thus, the company will forego developing that bridge.

9to5Mac, which obtained Kuo’s investment note, points out that Kuo does not mention anything regarding VoIP call potentials, but if there’s anything like that, we’d hope the microphone and speaker parts are improved from previous generations. As a current example, Skype only hands off calls to a tethered iPhone.