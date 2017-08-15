The Huawei Mate 10 is supposed to be an amazing evolution of the 6-inch phablet series with a 2:1 display and another generation of Leica-endorsed dual-camera prowess. What we might get, according to new leaked material on Weibo, is something quite terrific.

With bezels crammed to the top and bottom of the phone and very little perceivable border on the left and right sides, there looks to be very little room for branding and much of any other equipment like the selfie camera or earpiece. The vertical orientation and bolder camera accents at the back across a very sexy bluish black brushed metal expanse. Fingerprint sensor and Huawei branding are very minimal.

The Kirin 970 chipset, based on a 10nm fabrication, is said to be coupled to 6GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery. In China, that configuration may break the ¥4,000 barrier — that’s $599. Furthermore, there’s hope that AT&T may carry the phone sometime early next year.