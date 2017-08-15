Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs leaked, Apple Watch LTE & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the crazy price that the Essential Phone has gained in Canada. Then we talk about Apple’s HomePod, and its initial inventory problems, even before it launches. Then we focus on the next Apple Watch and its possible LTE variant. The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is next as we get some leaked images and features. We end today’s show as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the possible specifications that just got leaked.

Stories:
Essential Phone from Canada’s Telus is a terrifying $1,050
HomePod supply will likely be extremely limited at launch, Foxconn to ramp up 2018 production
KGI expects at least 2.8 million cellular Apple Watch Series 3 sales
More super-trustworthy ‘sources’ expect standalone Apple Watch Series 3 to go official soon
Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro leaked, looks like fitness band series remains alive
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 8 benchmark record further confirms oft-rumored specs

Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!