We’ve all been in that situation where we’re forced to leave our comfy couch in order to charge the phone. There’s a easily solution to that problem: 10-Ft Samsung-Certified MicroUSB Cable: 3-Pack + Fast Charging Adapter.

This charging cable is a whooping 10 feet, meaning that you could be standing across the room from the outlet and still be charging your micro-USB compatible devices. And you can do this with three devices simultaneously. Earning Samsung-certified safety, these devices are guaranteed to ensure harmless connectivity.

At 50% off, the 10-Ft Samsung-Certified MicroUSB Cable: 3-Pack + Fast Charging Adapter is currently only $19.99.