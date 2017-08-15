Qualcomm told the Securities and Exchange Commission that sales of its modems with CDMA tech to Apple are expected to fall as litigation continues over patent licenses.

Modem shipments have already started slipping as GSM-only iPhone 7 units now mostly feature Intel parts. Word that competitors’ CDMA efforts are gaining ground should worry the company’s investors, especially as the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 are already in full production mode right now.

The good news, according to Reuters? Licensing fees are negotiated out to a flat fee, regardless of modem sales. However, those licensing revenue is dependent on Apple paying them in the first place — a complicated royalties system has effectively stopped in its tracks between Qualcomm, Apple and all their associated partners.

The US International Trade Commission is looking into the chipmaker’s request to put an injunction on iPhone imports.