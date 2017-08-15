Online publishers can now officially show off video viewership numbers right next to the prized Nielsen logo.

The performance measurement company launched its Nielsen Digital Content ratings back last fall and started measuring pageviews for Facebook Instant Articles and Google AMPs along with other mediums. Now, Nielsen is crediting viewership numbers for content put on Facebook, Hulu and YouTube.

These numbers are touted to give ad agencies more insight into the audiences of content publishers who use these ratings — BuzzFeed, Mic, Refinery29, Mashable and POPSUGAR are some of the names already participating in the system. Better insight should lead to better ad targeting and more ad money for these companies.

Hulu and YouTube live TV streaming has already been incorporated into conventional program ratings.