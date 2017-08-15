Leaked Sony Xperia XZ1 separate from Xperia XZ1 Compact

The Xperia XZ1 is to be one of three Xperia devices that Sony will launch at IFA 2017, Xperia Blog reports. There’s a Xperia X1 that’s been in the rumor mills and the Xperia XZ1 Compact that apparently had its shell leaked last week.

Why another XZ model when the XZs debuted at MWC? Well, that device was Sony’s conventional flagship (without a 4K display) that featured the Snapdragon 821. The XZ1 is said to feature the Snapdragon 835 and a 5.2-inch full HD display. It is also said to feature 4GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery.

CNC metal backs of the XZ1 have been leaked onto Weibo, which you can see above. The lack of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as seen on the XZ1 Compact means that we should expect it to move back to the power button on the side.

The blog also points out that the XZ1 Compact has a Snapdragon 835, a 4.6-inch HD display, 4GB and a 2,800mAh battery. the Xperia X1 is said to have a Snapdragon 660, a 5-inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM and a 2,800mAh cell.