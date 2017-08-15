With a wealth of information on the as-yet unreleased iPhone 8 (name TBC) unwittingly made public in an accidentally detailed Apple HomePod firmware issue, not to mention all the other unauthorized, unconfirmed leaks of the past few months, Cupertino’s next big hardware announcement can’t come soon enough.

Alas, we may still need to wait more than a month for both the introduction of Apple’s first OLED, bezel-slimming, “notch”-sporting iPhone and the general rollout of iOS 11 in fully polished form.

It’s especially irritating to see the latest major operating system version held up when the beta train is speeding up and the minor bugs are gradually winding down. Just one week after devs were able to install and test-drive the platform’s fifth pre-launch build, Apple has begun distributing both iOS 11 developer beta 6 and public beta 5 packages on the same day.

This type of urgency could hint at some serious issues that required immediate attention, though we’ve yet to hear anything about critical bugs plaguing the experience of either professional or casual testers.

Instead, it’s probably simply a case of extreme attention to detail and an ardent desire to get everything just right in time for the rumored mid to late September official launch. You’ll still notice the occasional instability or system sluggishness after updating to the newest beta, of course, and a few icons will likely strike you as unusual, receiving somewhat divisive facelifts. We’re looking at you, App Store shortcut.