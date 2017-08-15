Not to be outdone by Apple’s super-ambitious dreams of turning future iPhones into “one-stop shops” for medical data, as well as generally more capable health-monitoring tools, Google’s latest corporate acquisition further confirms the search giant’s own dedication to finding a greater purpose for tomorrow’s mobile devices.

Although the Google Health information centralization service has been discontinued many years ago, and the Google Fit platform is still somewhat lacking compared to Apple Health, there are no less than three different Alphabet companies focused at least in part on “big bets in healthcare and life sciences.”

It’s unclear if Senosis will fold into Verily, Calico or DeepMind or even retain its unique identity as an independent Alphabet subsidiary. But it’s more likely that Google simply wants to use the technology behind the Seattle-based startup’s multiple apps aimed at measuring, diagnosing and managing diseases for its own future software products.

Can you imagine stock Android phones being able to assess hemoglobin concentration in the user’s blood with nothing but a slightly “enhanced” camera and a polished version of the HemaApp that already detects anemia painlessly and non-invasively? How about pulmonary function diagnoses and seamless tracking of “other critical health information” through existing sensors, accelerometers and microphones?

It sounds far-fetched, and it’s probably still a long way from hitting the mainstream tech scene, but with the help of brilliant researchers and engineers like Senosis Health founder Shwetak Patel, Google can hope to change the world and save some lives sooner rather than later. No words on the acquisition’s price tag, by the way.