Finally, Google Allo for web debuts, but iOS users must wait

According to market research from Verto Analytics, about 1 million people use Google’s Allo messaging service every month. It’s been slow growth for the app’s first year on the market. Even though it has reach on Android and iOS, many users have been asking for a web client for a long time.

Today, Amit Fulay, Head of Product for Allo and Duo, has announced that the web client is now live.

Allo for web is here! Try it on Chrome today. Get the latest Allo build on Android before giving it a spin https://t.co/OPn6Q5hdkg pic.twitter.com/awxr9wFvoD — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) August 15, 2017

The web client has to be activated with a QR code scan from the mobile app. Only the Android app currently has a QR reader, found by swiping the side menu — the iOS version of Allo will get it soon.

With the new form factor, you can now get pings on your desktop with sounds and message details and even keyboard shortcuts, too.