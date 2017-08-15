Android

Finally, Google Allo for web debuts, but iOS users must wait

Contents
Advertisement

According to market research from Verto Analytics, about 1 million people use Google’s Allo messaging service every month. It’s been slow growth for the app’s first year on the market. Even though it has reach on Android and iOS, many users have been asking for a web client for a long time.

Today, Amit Fulay, Head of Product for Allo and Duo, has announced that the web client is now live.

The web client has to be activated with a QR code scan from the mobile app. Only the Android app currently has a QR reader, found by swiping the side menu — the iOS version of Allo will get it soon.

With the new form factor, you can now get pings on your desktop with sounds and message details and even keyboard shortcuts, too.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
Engadget
Source
Allo
Posted In
Android, iOS, Phones
Tags
Allo, Android, app, desktop apps, Google, messaging, News, QR code
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.