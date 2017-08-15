HTC has filed documents with the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology with radiofrequency test results for the “G011A”. The device is largely thought to be the Google Pixel 2.

Hardware is required to be labeled with the FCC ID associated with it and manufacturers must show the commission where it is on the device or, if applicable, within the software. It is within this disclosure that we find that regulatory information for multiple countries is printed out in the Google logo typeface of Product Sans.

Users can also find information in the settings of the device and HTC shows us how to do it, step by step. Through this graphical showcase, we find that there is a Snapdragon 835 and a 64GB storage option. The Pixel already seems to be running Android 8.0.1, too, with the August 5 security patch.

Finally, we find “Active Edge” is on and that is can be used to “squeeze for your Assistant.” HTC incorporated a pressure-sensitive frame to its own-brand flagship device, the U11, and called the associated software suite tied to it “Edge Sense.” It can be used to open apps, snap the shutter in the camera app and more. In addition to the Pixel 2, the Pixel XL 2 (said to be from LG) may also mix “Active Edge” into its feature set.

Speaking of, we haven’t seen much on the Pixel XL 2 for a short while, so let’s hope to get a bit more detail on that as well.