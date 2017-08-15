An iPhone 7 case might not fit an iPhone 7s

The iPhone 7s will be wider, thicker and taller than the iPhone 7, according schematics obtained by Giga.de and case manufacturer Miqodo. The document you see above is actually from sourced from within iPhone assembler Foxconn.

The iPhone 7, which retained the dimensions of the iPhone 6s, had spans of 138.31 x 67.14 x 7.10mm. The iPhone 7s is said bump those specs up to 138.44 x 67.27 x 7.21mm. The rear camera bulge will also be reduced from 1.08mm to 0.71mm. If you’re upgrading, time to look for new cases.

The iPhone 7s is said to feature a glass-backed design, which is being claimed as the reason for the slight form change. The iPhone 7s Plus should feature the same design, but we’re not 100 percent sure dimensions will shift there, either.