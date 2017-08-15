iOS

An iPhone 7 case might not fit an iPhone 7s

Contents
Advertisement

The iPhone 7s will be wider, thicker and taller than the iPhone 7, according schematics obtained by Giga.de and case manufacturer Miqodo. The document you see above is actually from sourced from within iPhone assembler Foxconn.

The iPhone 7, which retained the dimensions of the iPhone 6s, had spans of 138.31 x 67.14 x 7.10mm. The iPhone 7s is said bump those specs up to 138.44 x 67.27 x 7.21mm. The rear camera bulge will also be reduced from 1.08mm to 0.71mm. If you’re upgrading, time to look for new cases.

The iPhone 7s is said to feature a glass-backed design, which is being claimed as the reason for the slight form change. The iPhone 7s Plus should feature the same design, but we’re not 100 percent sure dimensions will shift there, either.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
14%
Want It
0%
Had It
29%
Hated It
57%
Via
iLounge
Source
Giga.de
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, Design, foxconn, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, Leak, News, Rumors, Size Comparison
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.