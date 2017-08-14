Android

ZTE Blade Z Max carries on Zmax Pro legacy with dual rear camera and monster battery at $129

ZTE only brought its first Blade-series smartphone to the US earlier this year, and already, the ultra-low-cost Android-powered family includes a number of additional members available across several local carriers, mainly with prepaid plans.

But the best might be yet to come, as the new ZTE Blade Z Max purportedly packs “top-of-the-line features at a price that is almost too good to be true.” Up for online pre-orders starting today at MetroPCS, and due out in physical stores on August 28, the “value-packed” 7.1.1 Nougat-running 6-incher sets you back a measly $129.

Following in the footsteps of last year’s $99 Zmax Pro, the “bolder” giant obviously retains the fingerprint scanner that felt so special at the entry-level price point while offering another great feature you don’t often get for less than a few hundred dollars.

Namely, a dual rear-facing camera arrangement composed of a primary 16MP and secondary 2MP lens, enabling advanced bokeh, monochrome and portrait effects. The single 8MP front-facing shooter is itself no pushover, but arguably the second best component of the ZTE Blade Z Max (perhaps even the single best one) is a 4,080mAh battery capable of withstanding 31 hours of non-stop talk time.

Oh, and did we mention that large screen is also pretty sharp, at 1920 x 1080 pixels, aka Full HD resolution? Granted, the octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor and 2GB RAM aren’t exactly high-end material, but for just $129, this surprisingly slim 8.4mm phablet clearly packs plenty of punch. And let’s not forget 32GB internal storage space, expandable via microSD.

