If Sprint’s wireless network is indeed “within 1 percent” of market leader Verizon’s reliability, providing faster download speeds at lower service prices, not to mention supporting the world’s best phones with routinely amazing deals, then you have to wonder how come its subscriber count is still lower than everyone else’s.

A troubling new report regarding the amount of so-called “bloatware” pre-installed on Sprint’s exclusive BlackBerry KEYone may offer some insight into the operator’s difficulties of retaining customers and building positive word-of-mouth.

The practice of overloading mobile devices with crap apps the user generally doesn’t need or want shoved down their throats is by no means new or specific to a single US carrier. It’s something both smartphone manufacturers and cellular companies like to do to boost their revenue since the beginning of time the industry.

What makes Sprint’s approach to KEYone bloat especially nasty and infuriating is that you don’t seem to be allowed to get rid of unnecessary software products and “services.” Not for long, anyway, as the SprintID system app will boot up out of nowhere and scan for uninstalled or disabled crapware, quickly bringing it back from limbo. No permissions required, no alternatives, no way out… that doesn’t involve a bit of tinkering with the OS.

This is like nothing Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and even Sprint has done before, though maybe, just maybe it’s a bug. Please say it’s a bug, Sprint!