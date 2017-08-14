Saygus V2 somehow alive, said to be passing through FCC

We went hands-on with the Saygus V2 at CES 2015. We are two-and-a-half years removed from that and it is upsetting to say that we’ve never seen a phone ship out from Utah-based Saygus. And throughout that time, we’ve seen promise after promise of shipping times crumble into dust and the spec sheet gaining another layer of cobwebs.

For those who sunk money into a pre-order and, for some reason, have left it with the company, how do you feel about things right now? Will Saygus actually pull off a Snapdragon 835-powered V2?

The company itself has kept upbeat throughout the years and has now proclaimed a tiny victory — it is now submitting paperwork on wireless reception to the FCC.

Passed the FCC! Filling out paperwork now. Some LTE bands still in process… its the ‘crawl through mud to paradise’ of startup reality! — Team Saygus (@Saygus) August 11, 2017

Some industrious Twitter users have followed up, finding no new filings under either of Saygus’s name — there’s only the trace memory of its V1 device from 2009.

Droid Life pointed out that the company has been pretty shifty on certification processes for the US and in Europe.