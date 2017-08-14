Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro leaked, looks like fitness band series remains alive
We’re now learning through Evan Blass’s reporting on VentureBeat that one sideline product will debut at the Galaxy Note 8 launch event: another Gear VR headset. Separate from the Gear Sport that recently popped up on the FCC’s watch, Samsung is now expected to pair the an update to the Gear Fit 2.
Update: I’m now hearing that they may be saving this for an IFA unveiling, in Berlin, at the end of the month.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 14, 2017
The Tizen OS band would be called the Gear Fit 2 Pro. It doesn’t stray far from the looks of its predecessor, but the bezels have been reduced, the overall case has been streamlined and a conventional watch-style clasp mechanism has replaced the snap peg system on the Gear Fit 2. Other similarities to the year-old band include water resistance, GPS and compatibility with iOS and Android devices.
The water resistance does get an upgrade, though, as it is called out for 5 ATM versus the IP68 immersion protection of the Gear Fit 2 — not exactly swimmer-friendly. Data from the band can be compiled on the Speedo On app. Another improvement is the ability to play back Spotify tracks offline — no word on storage for the Gear Fit 2 Pro, but assuming a typical 4GB disk and accounting for the software on-board, we’d expect to fit several hundred songs.
No word on pricing or regions, but according to the retailer information stack that Blass received, buyers will get a free year’s subscription to Under Armour’s premium-tier app services.