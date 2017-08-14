Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 teaser, LG V30 new UX & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the new possible launch date of Android O. Then we discuss the possible new jelly effect also happening with Moto Z2 Force devices. The LG V30 follows as we learn that it might bring some sort of Taptic Engine, in addition to the teaser of the company’s new user interface. The Samsung Gear Sport follows according to some leaks from the FCC. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the recent teaser the company has posted on video.

All this and more after the break.

 

Stories:
Sources say Android O release on August 21st
Moto Z2 Force appears to exhibit the same ‘jelly scrolling’ behavior as OnePlus 5
3D Touch on the LG V30? More like a Taptic Engine
LG UX 6.0+ on V30 to feature Floating Bar, facial recognition, better Always-on Display
Berlin might be the place we may see the Samsung Gear Sport
Samsung tries to build up some excitement of its own over Galaxy Note 8 announcement (Video)

