Samsung confirms that Canada will get Bixby Voice “soon”

While Bixby is already pretty much everywhere the Galaxy S8 devices are sold, its voice component is considered crucial as it is expected to be the main mode of interacting with the assistant. Several months of delay and all Samsung has to show for it is a US launch of Bixby voice — one that allows users to interact through conversation to get information or toggle a setting on the device.

Developers have been struggling to code proper English and Chinese into Bixby and the lack of progress really shows: the United States and Korea are the only markets with Bixby Voice activated while a Chinese version has been put on indefinite delay.

There is hope, though, for Canadians as Samsung has responded to an inquiry from MobileSyrup about when Bixby Voice will go live:

Samsung Canada is excited to confirm that Bixby will be launching in Canada soon. We will be sure to provide an update on this forum as soon as we have more details to share.

A recent update to the Samsung Contacts app in the Galaxy App Store hinted at a possible global English launch of Bixby Voice that would be coming soon. It’s not clear if Canada will be getting dedicated syntax for English and Canadian French or if it will stick to a more global template of Bixby Voice.