Android

Samsung confirms that Canada will get Bixby Voice “soon”

Contents
Advertisement

While Bixby is already pretty much everywhere the Galaxy S8 devices are sold, its voice component is considered crucial as it is expected to be the main mode of interacting with the assistant. Several months of delay and all Samsung has to show for it is a US launch of Bixby voice — one that allows users to interact through conversation to get information or toggle a setting on the device.

Developers have been struggling to code proper English and Chinese into Bixby and the lack of progress really shows: the United States and Korea are the only markets with Bixby Voice activated while a Chinese version has been put on indefinite delay.

There is hope, though, for Canadians as Samsung has responded to an inquiry from MobileSyrup about when Bixby Voice will go live:

Samsung Canada is excited to confirm that Bixby will be launching in Canada soon. We will be sure to provide an update on this forum as soon as we have more details to share.

A recent update to the Samsung Contacts app in the Galaxy App Store hinted at a possible global English launch of Bixby Voice that would be coming soon. It’s not clear if Canada will be getting dedicated syntax for English and Canadian French or if it will stick to a more global template of Bixby Voice.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
MobileSyrup
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, Bixby, Bixby Voice, Canada, digital assistant, Global, News, Samsung, voice assistant
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.