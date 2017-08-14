The test of cellular smartwatches has come to Apple’s court as bank analysts are looking to the Apple Watch Series 3 to sport an LTE-capable modem. Sales numbers have been hard to come by for what some have viewed as a product to serve a niche of a tech niche.

So, what does the venerable Apple watcher Ming-chi Kuo of KGI Securities say about it? Well, for one, there will be cellular and non-cellular models in both the traditional case sizes of 38mm and 42mm. Foregoing the bother of supporting bifurcating 3G technologies, Apple’s modems will only support LTE — that will complicate availability details in markets like India.

Kuo’s note, as relayed through 9to5Mac, supposes that Apple Watch sales may range between 17.5 million and 18 million over the next year and at least half of those will be Series 3 units. Narrowing it down to LTE units, it’s estimated that between 2.8 million and 3.6 million units — about 35 to 40 percent of the forecast range.

Those sales may begin soon after the actual product launches this fall, likely right next to this year’s new iPhones.