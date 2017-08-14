Android

Essential Phone from Canada’s Telus is a terrifying $1,050

Remember how we questioned the positioning of Andy Rubin’s Essential and its Essential Phone as a premium Android smartphone with its US$699 price tag? Turns out that those on Telus have it pretty awful.

The Canadian network, which has exclusivity over the PH-1’s carriage, is now offering those who registered with Essential’s Canadian site a chance to pre-order the device in either its Black Moon or Pure White looks for CA$1,050 (US$825) outright. That’s an 18 percent premium.

The company is offering two tiers of financing through a service plan:

  • $290 down, $95 monthly ($2,570 over 24 months)
  • $490 down, $85 monthly ($2,530 over 24 months)

Doing the math relative to the full retail price, about $20 to $30 of the monthly tab would go to paying for the phone.

To be fair, a lot of smartphones cost more in this country — Telus and Rogers have the standard iPhone 7 above CA$900 or US$707.

The product page states that units will begin shipping out in the next 3 to 4 weeks — some good news for those watching from the south, especially as Essential is due to announce a firmer shipment timeframe this week. Rubin tweeted that mass production, while way later than promised, is underway.

