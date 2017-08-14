$49.99 for 2TB of cloud storage

Need an affordable and reliable place to store files on the cloud? The Zoolz Cloud Storage is a great option, offering a whooping 2TB worth of cloud data storage for just $49.99.

Cloud storage is never cheap, but Zoolz provides this economical option as part of its tiered system. This package offers lifetime access of storage so that you can dump massive amounts of data that you rarely use. You won’t get instant access, but retrieval of files will occur within 5 hours.

For $49.99, the Zoolz Cloud Storage is one of the most cost-effective option on the market. It is currently 98% off.