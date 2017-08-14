Unlimited data plans are all the rage this back to school season, both at prepaid and postpaid mobile network operators, with ensuing wars on service rates and restrictions obviously benefiting those looking for an immediate carrier switch.

If MetroPCS hasn’t done enough to seal the deal, between a couple of ultra-low-cost smartphone launches with pretty great specs and an “unbeatable” unlimited promo, you may want to browse over Boost Mobile’s own selection of affordable and respectable handsets.

Starting August 22, for a limited time only, Sprint’s no-contract subsidiary will help ease some of the seasonal “financial stress” by charging $25 a month for every Unlimited Gigs line apart from the main one.

The head of the family still needs to pay $50 for their unlimited talk, text and “optimized streaming videos, gaming and music”, with each additional member coughing up just $25 extra.

That means the reduced monthly bill for two lines is $75 now, three users have to shell out a total of $100, a fourth one brings the cost up to $125, and five lines equals a measly $150 all in all.

Basically, Boost Mobile is leveling the playing field against MetroPCS, though the new offer also includes a very special perk. Namely, 8 gigs of mobile hotspot data, which requires an extra $10 payment at T-Mo’s daughter operator.

If you don’t want Boost’s “unlimited gigs”, there’s a $35 plan available with discounted $25 add-a-line fees as well, covering only 3GB high-speed data.