ZTE Blade A6 and another mid-range device come into view

All’s quiet on the Axon front, but that doesn’t mean ZTE is out of business. In fact, after making good faith efforts to repair its image as seen through US regulators’ lenses, it’s passing some required documents into the FCC for a mid-range smartphone that’s bound to have lasting power.

The Blade A6, as it is explicitly named in the Office of Engineering and Technology files, has a full suite of information and tidbits — see external and internal photos above. Through matching part numbers, we find that the phone has a 5,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 435 and 16GB of flash storage from SanDisk. Buyers will have to settle for being behind the times with a Micro-B connector and 3.5mm headphone jack. It does have a fingerprint sensor, though.

It’ll be interesting to see where this lands in the US, if it even makes it here in the first place. While GizBot points out a fair bit of band support for most of the networks, we’ll probably have to look at prepaid carriers for this one.

There’s a second device in this mess that’s shrouded in mystery. We don’t exactly know the silicon runs on the “Z982,” but it does well with high-600 single-core runs and mid-2,000 multi-core scores. Gizbot stakes this as the Snapdragon 430, but we’ll stay back from that claim here. We do know that we have 2GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 on-board.

So, what to make of this all? ZTE knows where its money is being made as a sturdy option in prepaid and budget lineups. These devices specifically? Not much other than they exist in some form. We’ll have to see more down the line.