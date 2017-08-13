Android

Snapchat Spectacles sales slip 35 percent sequentially

Contents
Advertisement

While investors are still flinging hot takes about Snap, Inc. and its direction (and its investment grade), the company has always had the will and desire to expand into tangible products — selling stuff through an application takes a lot of traffic for so little money.

So, what’s up with the Spectacles? Yeah, those hipster-looking things. Well, TechCrunch those snap-recording glasses have not been doing well. As it’s believed that Spectacles makes up all “Other” revenue in its earnings reports, sales have supposedly dropped from 64,000 units in Q1 to 41,500 units this quarter. The numbers were extracted by dividing the $129.99 price point of the Spectacles by the reported $5.4 million figure for Q2. In any case, that’s a difference of 35 percent.

Any sales racked up from third-party retailers and Amazon, which recently signed on to sell the specs, will have to count towards third quarter numbers, so until then, we leave Snap in its constant sense of crisis and vision.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
TechCrunch
Posted In
Android, iOS, Wearables
Tags
earnings, News, sales, Snap, Snapchat, Spectacles, US
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.