Motorola event on August 24 in Brazil, could be regional Moto Z2 Force launch

Motorola has supposedly gathered its marbles together and has started pushing masthead flagships in the United States first. That’s at least what the company told us during the Moto Z2 Force launch event last month. Nevertheless, Brazil — the hub market of Latin America — remains a key part of the Moto strategy for parent company Lenovo.

So, what’s this event going to end up being about?

Invitations have gone out for an August 24 event in Sao Paulo and there’s speculation that the Moto X4 may appear here. “May” being the key word — we were wrong about it in June.

We wouldn’t be surprised if that were the case as the mid-ranger is currently only expected to reach back to the United States around the fallProject Fi subscribers have been waiting with bated breath for a more affordable phone option. But we figure that the Moto Z2 Force, on a slow roll-out to the world right now, will be the centerpiece at this showcase.

TechDroider also chips in the debut of the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus as a possibility.

