Other OS

Berlin might be the place we may see the Samsung Gear Sport

Contents
Advertisement

Clear your mind of the Galaxy Note 8 for a second and think about the Samsung Gear Sport. No, not the Gear S4 or Gear Fit 3, the Gear Sport. What is it?

After Samsung packs up from its New York Unpacked event, the company usually makes the hop to Berlin for a pre-IFA event to introduce some sort of wearable. When it comes to the “Gear,” Samsung usually has kept heavily stylized smartwatches separate from bands that could be characterized as “Fitbit-plus”. So, does a hybrid make sense?

Android Headlines picked up on some FCC files that don’t tell much of a story other than the apparent form factor, the product name, the model name of SM-R600 and evidence of the typical radios: Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi b/g/n.

The Verge is nudging at the fitness motive that has helped the Apple Watch overtake Fitbit sales. Maybe that’s the case, but it’s a thesis that will need backing up if Samsung wants to compete with glucose-tracking and the like. Apple is said to be catching up in cellular capacities this year.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Verge
Source
FCC
Posted In
Other OS, Wearables
Tags
Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 3, certification, Design, FCC, FitBit, fitness band, Gear Sport, News, Rumors, Samsung, Smartwatches
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.