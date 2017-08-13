Berlin might be the place we may see the Samsung Gear Sport

Clear your mind of the Galaxy Note 8 for a second and think about the Samsung Gear Sport. No, not the Gear S4 or Gear Fit 3, the Gear Sport. What is it?

After Samsung packs up from its New York Unpacked event, the company usually makes the hop to Berlin for a pre-IFA event to introduce some sort of wearable. When it comes to the “Gear,” Samsung usually has kept heavily stylized smartwatches separate from bands that could be characterized as “Fitbit-plus”. So, does a hybrid make sense?

Android Headlines picked up on some FCC files that don’t tell much of a story other than the apparent form factor, the product name, the model name of SM-R600 and evidence of the typical radios: Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi b/g/n.

The Verge is nudging at the fitness motive that has helped the Apple Watch overtake Fitbit sales. Maybe that’s the case, but it’s a thesis that will need backing up if Samsung wants to compete with glucose-tracking and the like. Apple is said to be catching up in cellular capacities this year.