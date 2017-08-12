Apple Watch Series 2 After The Buzz

Most new device launches go the same way: usually the press gets review units before they’re widely available, and we get to use them for a few days -or a week if we’re lucky- as we work on our review. Then press day arrives. The embargo on media coverage lifts, and everyone posts their reviews and videos at the same time. It’s a huge frenzy, commenters go nuts, and it’s a giant explosion of frantic opinion-sharing activity. For about … a day. And then it all goes away. Sure, there’s followup coverage as people find bugs and hidden features, but after that initial blast, not many people revisit the device to see how it feels a few months later, because everyone’s already focused on the next big deal coming down the pipe.

So let’s do something about that. Let’s see how we feel about devices when they’re not shiny and new anymore. This is After The Buzz.

—

One of the coolest parts about reviewing gadgets is that you get to play with most, if not all of them,.. And after that review period is done, you get to pick which one you want to keep using as your daily driver. I think it’s no secret that I like using smartwatches. Some for their elegance, and others for how great they assist me in fitness. But the watch I always end up drifting back to is the Apple Watch Series 2.

Like with every first generation Apple product, I hated the first Apple Watch. I don’t think I got my money’s worth as the watch aged, and even today as my son uses it, it continues to prove that it was definitely a terrible investment.

The Apple Watch Series 2 is a different animal. Watch our latest episode of After The Buzz to learn more.