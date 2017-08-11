Uber adds in-app chat functionality for improved rider and driver convenience
When not embroiled in some new controversy involving everything from user privacy to passenger safety, iffy legal status, competitor disruption and defamation, sexual harassment, workplace culture and even stealth operations, Uber likes to make life easier for both its riders and drivers with regular app updates.
The latest feature added to the mobile transportation service sounds like something that should’ve been implemented years ago. In-app chat is finally rolling out globally “over the coming weeks” to streamline pre-pickup communication and substantially enhance security, as well as ensure there’s no need for third-party messaging products anymore.
After hailing an Uber ride like you’d normally do, you can now directly “contact” your chauffeur by text from inside the same app to let him know exactly where he can find you or warn him of a slight delay.
Very simple, convenient and straightforward for the client, with the driver also looking at an important improvement in accessibility, service speed and location detection as the messages are read aloud, requiring no elaborate response.
A single tap to the app will be deemed as acknowledgement of the successful information delivery, converting into a “thumbs up” sent back to the rider. This way, the focus stays on the road ahead and you no longer have to wonder if your SMS reached its destination. No personal phone number exchanges required, no unnecessary voice calls, no hassle. Just make sure you have the latest Android or iOS app version installed on your device.