Enjoy the zero down while the phones are still cheap. After a whirlwind of changes to the JUMP! On Demand leasing program, T-Mobile has activated a dedicated page for the offer and it includes some fine print that forebodes an unfortunate, if only expected consequence of the race to the top in the premium smartphone market right now.

From August of 2018, a JUMP! On Demand lease for flagship devices like the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 may require a down payment — this would apply to new program participants and upgraders. An additional $25 SIM card kit may also be needed per the phone. And while T-Mobile won’t charge a $20 Upgrade Support Charge for now, watch out for any self-help methods popping up on how to upgrade…

As it is right now, all base model flagships and the affordable Smartpicks devices are being offered with nothing down on an 18-month lease with pay-off options after that point and, the biggest feature here, upgrades once after at least 30 days.

The reason for this, the company says, is to recoup on the rising prices of smartphones.

Samsung made the first price jump of recent memory when it came to its Galaxy S phones, bumping the S8 up by about $100 on average from the S7. It’s highly expected that while the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are to keep their relative positions in the mid-$600 and mid-$700 ranges, a new iPhone 8 would burst the top on the four-digit cap.

On the bright side, the good news is that if the $1,000 iPhone 8 is eligible for JUMP! On Demand, you’ll at least pay nothing down. But that’s only an “if” at this point.