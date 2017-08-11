Sprint touts best improvement in download speeds year-to-date

Sprint has a ways to work when it comes to catching up to the rest of the United States big four in network technology. The company has some new liquidity to put into “four-channel carrier aggregation, higher order and Massive MIMO, 256 QAM, and Gigabit Class LTE,” but it’s behind the eight ball with the rest of them.

Fortunately, the company has been able to pull better speeds over the past eight months as it cites Ookla Speedtest Intelligence in touting a 28 percent improvement in average download speeds from December to July. Sprint now tops Ookla charts in Atlanta, Denver, Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, Seattle and 10 other cities.

T-Mobile was the only other gainer on the chart with an 18 percent average speed boost. AT&T and Verizon lost ground.

In a press release, Sprint says that its bump falls upon the reliance on smaller and smarter cells like its Magic Box as well as commercial solutions like poles and strand mounts. Take-up of HPUE phones like the Galaxy S8, LG G6 and HTC U11 also improved averages.

Overland Park is relying on its wide swaths of 2.5GHz spectrum to bear the load for the future of 5G.